Raising laying hens is learning experience at East High

Editor’s note: Students in Animal Science I at East Wilkes High School prepared for and raised laying hens this semester in the school’s poultry science lab. A $3,000 year-long, Living-to-Serve grant from the National FFA Organization to East Wilkes FFA in August 2020 made this possible by funding improvements to the lab, said Graylyn Bauguess, East Wilkes ag teacher and FFA advisor. Bauguess, who teaches the class, said the birds have had a 98% survival rate. He provided this article about the experience by Kali Cook, a freshman in the class.