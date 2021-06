After being arrested last year in connection with the 2008 homicide of a Buddhist monk near Marshall, a Georgia man has been indicted on one count of second-degree murder. Won Yung Jung, 62, was arrested in November at his Duluth, Georgia home and has been in custody in Fauquier County since then. A grand jury convened in Fauquier County Circuit Court on Monday and handed down indictments to Jung and 31 others.