Fraud Crimes

Scam of the Week: QuickBooks used as bait for a quick scam

Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn easy way for cybercriminals to get your attention is to claim that you owe a large amount of money. Pair this claim with a QuickBooks-themed phishing email and malicious malware, you get a dangerous cybersecurity threat. The cybercriminals send a well-made spoof of a QuickBooks email that even includes...

dailyjournalonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quickbooks#Fbi#Email Attachment#Email Account#Quickbooks#Hackers#Easy Money#Internet Banking#Fbi#Scams#Malicious Malware#Cybercriminals#Wire Transfers#Unauthorized Charges#Data Breaches#Message#Cybersecurity Threat#Authorities#One Thousand Dollars#Pair
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
Fraud Crimestheurbannews.com

Fraud Alert: Fake eMail from Indeed

An email including an HTML attachment is part of a phishing campaign to steal Indeed users’ account credentials. The fraudulent message uses Indeed’s branding and includes a footer containing Indeed’s actual physical address and links. The message uses a spoofing technique to make the email look as though it comes from do-not-reply@indeed.com, one of the company’s official email addresses.
Fraud Crimeskfdi.com

Evergy Warns Kansans of Scammers Posing as Employees Demanding Money

Evergy issued a warning to customers about scammers who are pretending to be with the company have been calling people to steal personal information and money. The company said that individuals are demanding immediate payment in order to avoid service disconnection. Evergy added that calls of this nature are never...
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Kiplinger

Pandemic Brings New Scams, Too

In good times and bad, scammers are looking for their next mark, and the billions of dollars in government benefits delivered during the pandemic created numerous opportunities for fraud. It’s not just money that con artists are after; they’re also trying to persuade you to share sensitive information they can use to steal your identity. Common targets for fraud:
Cape Coral, FLcapecops.com

New Scam Alert

Scammers will pose as legitimate companies from around the country. The latest scam is done in person. We were made aware of a person claiming to represent a company called Atlantic Key Energy. The person told a home owner the Lee County Electric Cooperative will be replacing their power meter within the month and installing solar panels on their home.
Ventura County, CAtheacorn.com

Online business scams

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office warns again that residents should to be cautious when making purchases or conducting business deals online. There have been a recent increase in scams involving home rentals and the online purchase of puppies or kittens. the sheriff says. The scammers will request payment or deposits up front and promise delivery. They will then request additional payments for shipping or other types of fees, often with the promise that the money will be refunded later.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
MIX 108

Scam Alert: There Is No Such Things As Department of Visa & Mastercard

Scammers gonna scam! Scams are on the rise lately, and they are getting more and more creative every day. Yesterday I received a phone call from a 612 area code number, which is Minneapolis. I recently have been doing some business with some 612 numbers so I thought I should probably answer. It was a robo call with artificial intelligence saying they were calling from the Department of Visa and Master Card about issues with my credit.
Maryland StateAugusta Free Press

Maryland man pleads guilty to financial scams using online dating sites

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A Leonardtown, Md., man pleaded guilty last week to mail fraud in connection with an online dating site romance scam. According to court documents, beginning in December 2014 and continuing through at least January 2018, Eugene Johnson Jr., 39, used online dating...
Fraud Crimesmustang1071.com

ALERT: Government Grant Scams

The Better Business Bureau serving Acadiana has another scam that has appeared in this area involving government grants. Keep in mind, if someone tries to offer you free money or if you see an ad for free money, it is usually a trick. According to the BBB, victims were offered...
Fraud CrimesNews Enterprise

Daters duped by romance scams

It’s a new twist on an old romance scam. A con artist offers to become your “sugar momma” or “sugar daddy” and pay your bills. But according to recent BBB Scam Tracker reports, it’s just a way to trick victims out of their hard-earned money. This scam typically begins with...
Fraud Crimesmyleaderpaper.com

Woman loses $2,500 in phone scam

An 89-year-old Arnold woman was scammed out of $2,500 when someone called her and demanded she send money to bail out her grandson. It turned out the victim’s grandson was not jailed, Arnold Police Capt. Brett Ackermann said. He said the incident happened May 11, when the woman sent the...
Fraud Crimestexasborderbusiness.com

STOP Home SCAMS

A growing wave of scam activity is targeting homeowners and renters alike. Facing the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, homeowners and renters are navigating financial and legal stressors regarding their housing. Scam artists are openly taking advantage of people in difficult circumstances – online, on the phone and even in person at their front doors.
Newark, NYFinger Lakes Times

Newark PD chief: Beware of scams

NEWARK — Police Chief Mark Thoms is urging village residents to be aware of scams — some are recent, while others are not. “There are always persons interested in taking your hard-earned money away from you through fraudulent means,” Thoms said in his April report. “In today’s world, you never get to see them coming for you.”
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Fake contractor scams on the rise

From painting to remodeling: If you’ve tried to get a quote recently to have work done to your home, chances are you have discovered that contractors are busy and in high demand. Unfortunately, the busy season is a perfect opportunity for scam artists to swoop in and con you. “More...
Fraud Crimesinsurancebusinessmag.com

GEICO at center of new scam

Things are looking pretty rough for GEICO, as not only did the insurer recently suffer a data breach, but it was also discovered that the hackers responsible are using consumers’ compromised information to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits. The breach was first disclosed to customers in April. GEICO claimed that...
Fraud Crimes1025theriver.com

Watch out for travel scams

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt warns, don’t get scammed by summer travel plans. He points out, scammers often target vacationers with texts, emails or phone calls offering an incredible price for what sounds like a dream vacation. Or they offer a “free” vacation if you join a travel club or attend a promotional seminar for their timeshare. As with all offers that sound too good to be true, it’s important to read the fine print. In many cases, travelers arrive at their destination to discover the accommodations aren’t quite what they were promised. Vacation-goers may also be hit with hidden fees or extra charges like bed fees, meal fees, or even fees for sheets and towels. Before purchasing a vacation package, study the agreement carefully. Make sure you clearly understand all charges and fees. Also, be sure to check refund policies on airfare and hotel rooms, in case you have to cancel.
Fraud CrimesKeene Sentinel

Scammers send texts claiming to be from DMV, state officials warn

State officials are warning that scammers are impersonating DMV employees and sending fraudulent text messages. The N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles has gotten multiple reports of this happening in New Hampshire, and similar scams have been reported elsewhere in the country, the DMV and N.H. Attorney General’s Office said in a news release Monday.
Fraud CrimesCoeur d'Alene Press

The psychology behind all those scams

Don’t kid yourself, scammers use psychological tactics to rip off their victims. But keep this in mind too, these tactics depend upon your willingness to do what the scammer wants you to do. The most popular tactics include phantom fixation, social proof, authority and scarcity. Phantom fixation is where you’re...