Crafty cocktails for warm summer days

Fancy sipping the concoctions served at 50 of London's best bars? Without having to travel across the city to try them? Of course you do. Cocktails in the City is the mixology highlight of the summer calendar and usually it's all over much too quickly. This year, the event is returning for three weekends instead of one pinched week, with dates spread over the three months of summer. The line-up is bigger and brighter than ever, with a fresh roster of bars arriving in pop-up form each weekend to serve their own special takes on al fresco drinking and show-stopping cocktails.