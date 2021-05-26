Crafty cocktails for warm summer days
Around Christmas, I ordered a fancy cocktail set with the anticipation of perfecting my favorite cocktail (the mojito) and serving up beautiful concoctions. Unfortunately, like many things purchased on a whim, the set has sat in a cupboard since arriving on my doorstep. If you too have a fancy cocktail set collecting dust, now is a great time to break out the shakers, jiggers, strainers and all that barware that you’ve tucked away and serve up some icy, crafty cocktails of your own.www.discoverourcoast.com