newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Plan to Stay Young and Live Well in Retirement

By Leona Jones
finehomesandliving.com
 5 days ago

When you decide the date of your retirement, you may feel a mix of excitement and anxiety. This is natural. When we have lived on a schedule with deadlines, appointments, and routine duties, it can seem daunting when those demands are no longer there. The critical thing to understand is that, yes, you will have more time for hobbies and friends, but you need to plan for your future life now. There are several things to consider. When you give each of these areas some thought and planning, you'll be able to enjoy your retirement years.

www.finehomesandliving.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Exercise#Healthy Living#Health Living#Living Things#Cost Of Living#Ubereats#Parents#People Age#Home Nursing#Senior Living Communities#Nurture Relationships#Routine Checkups#Family Members#Home Remodeling#Time#Routine Duties#Friendships#Scheduling Appointments#Gardening
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Uber
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Walmart
News Break
AARP
Related
FitnessCBS News

Is there a secret to living well into your 90s?

If there are secrets to living a longer and healthier life, Dr. Claudia Kawas is searching for them. 60 Minutes first met Dr. Kawas, a neurologist and professor at the University of California Irvine, in 2014 when Lesley Stahl interviewed her for a story titled "90+." Dr. Kawas and her...
Economypsychologytoday.com

How to Get Young People to Save for Retirement

One in four employees do not take advantage of employer match opportunities on retirement savings, leaving billions of dollars unclaimed. Presenting an important, non-urgent task as complex versus simple makes it feel urgent and initiates action, according to recent research. People with little experience in the relevant domain are more...
Fitnessihrsa.org

The Road to Revival: Pursuing a Life Well Lived

“Achieving the goal of being recognized as part of the healthcare continuum and reaching the inactive population may be bolstered by shifting our perspectives on health, fitness, wellness, and well-being,” writes interim President and CEO Brent Darden. The CEO’s Column appears every month in the Club Business International magazine. As...
Chesterton, INNWI.com

Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community

A big part of dignity and mental well-being as people age comes with remaining independent, but this can be challenging if they need extra care. Assisted living options offer seniors the opportunity to be active and maintain their independence while receiving care if needed. Two such senior living communities, Residences...
TechnologyDenver Post

How To Stay Independent and Mobile in Retirement

Retirement gives us a chance to do the things we have always wanted to do; see the people we want to see and visit places we love. Sometimes during this wonderful time issues crop up. For some, health problems may make daily activities more difficult. For others, sight or other cognitive problems may begin to develop. In spite of such challenges, retirees want to stay independent and mobile. The good news is solutions are at hand.
Sciencecamillestyles.com

Science Says This Is the Key to Living Longer and Aging Well

It feels like people have been saying “70 is the new 60,” or “60 is the new 50,” or so on and so forth for ions now. Long enough that the 70 of today could likely be the 30 of then. And though the hundreds of clicky headlines and gentle reassurances on milestone birthdays might seem to ring hollow, scientific studies show there really is something to all this [insert age] is the new [insert age] talk. So what is the secret to aging well? To living longer and living well?
Fitness977wmoi.com

Eat Well, Move Well, Think Well, Live Well

OSF announced a Virtual Wellness Fair taking place June 12th from 9 a.m. to noon. Diabetes Education Coordinator Tina Canada explains how the event will proceed:. “It’s free, and you can enjoy it from the safety and comfort of your own home — everything about the day is going to be online. We have four speakers for the day, and we’ve built the wellness fair around four pillars: eat well, move well, think well, and live well.”
Healthinfluencive.com

Chris Zaal Discusses Elder Care and the Importance of a Moral Compass

Chris Zaal on an Aging Population: Personal Ethics and Thoughts. Chris Zaal established the American Alliance Health Services and is a supporter of the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Foundation. His commitment to health began when he became ill in 2013 with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare auto-immune disorder that damages the nerves. It was this experience that inspired him to build successful partnerships in the medical field and attempt to make a difference in the community.
Mental HealthTribTown.com

Dare to improve your mental health

June 1 is Dare Day, and the mental health professionals at Centerstone are focusing on how people can dare to improve their mental health. Sometimes, the things that we know will benefit us most are the hardest things to make ourselves do. According to centerstone.org, taking an important first step...
Public Healthtelugubulletin.com

Retired Headmaster, who took Anandayya’s medicine, passes away

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Retired headmaster Kotayya, who took Anandayya’s herbal anti-Covid-19 medicine, died in Krishnapatnam, Nellore district. Kotayya, who had been undergoing treatment at Guntur GGH for the past...
Mental Healththezoereport.com

How I Navigated Depression, Therapy, & Mental Health As A South Asian Woman

Raise your hand if you’re an Asian American Pacific Islander who’s been told to “pray” your depression away, go for a walk, or get something to eat as possible mental health solutions. Conversations about mental health and therapy can be stigmatized within the AAPI community when addressed directly, leading one to avoid dealing with these feelings and thoughts altogether. My first memory of experiencing anxiety and depression can be traced back to September of 1996, when I began my first day of kindergarten at a local elementary school in Jamaica, Queens.
Cell PhonesEntrepreneur

5 Ways Mental Fitness Apps Can Improve Your Quality of Life

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Between an uneven economy and an ongoing pandemic with no clear end in sight, it can be difficult to get yourself in the right headspace. Even so, there are several apps at your fingertips ready to help improve your mental wellbeing. Here are five key ways that some of the top mental fitness apps can improve your life in 2021 and beyond.
Public Healthkashmir.today

Non-Covid patients suffer DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan

Srinagar: Even in the first wave of the pandemic, we saw more non-Covid patients dying than the Covid patients. Many of these non-Covid patients died due to the lack of treatment as they did not come out of their homes for treatment due to the fear of getting infected. Patients...
Health Servicesmanisteenews.com

Virtual bariatric informational seminar scheduled for Monday

Area residents considering bariatric surgery are invited to attend a free virtual informational seminar from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on June 7. Dr. Michael Nizzi, medical director of Munson Medical Center’s bariatric program, will discuss surgical options and explain how patients may qualify. Nizzi and bariatric Nurse Practitioner Wendy Whitfield,...
HealthWILX-TV

Sparrow Medical Minute - Anmar Razak

Sponsored. An interview with Anmar Razak, M.D., Medical Director, Sparrow Comprehensive Stroke Center. Dr. Anmar Razak, Medical Director of Sparrow Comprehensive Stroke Center, discusses how to recognize the symptoms of a stroke using the acronym F.A.S.T. – FACIAL weakness, ARM weakness, SPEECH difficulties, and TIME to call 9-1-1. For more...
Mental Healthijpr.org

Tue 8 AM | How Peers Can Guide Substance Abusers To Seek Help

Life and health are just better when people stop abusing substances. But seeking treatment is a decision, one people take time to get to, and they can seriously endanger themselves while the substance abuse continues. The Prime Peer Program of the HIV Alliance, based in Eugene, uses principles of harm...
Collegesworldcapitaltimes.com

Organization of in-person school and university attendance next school year will depend on the share of vaccinated residents – Suplinska – The Baltic Times

RIGA – Organization of in-person school and university attendance next school year will depend on the share of residents vaccinated against Covid-19 by that time, Education and Science Minister Ilga Suplinska (New Conservative Party) told reporters at a press conference on Monday. - Advertisement - Suplinska said that the Education...
Mental HealthDuncan Banner

Mental Health Awareness Month 2021:  Know what’s covered

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and many people have been experiencing greater stresses since the COVID-19 pandemic. Many families are still facing economic challenges and anxieties about the health of loved ones. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, I would like to take a moment to remind Oklahomans that all comprehensive major medical insurance plans are required by law to cover mental health and substance abuse services.