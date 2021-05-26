Cancel
Lewiston, CA

Fires on a windy day

By Trinity Journal staff
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo vegetation fires Wednesday night, May 19, could have been a lot worse but for the quick response of local fire departments. At about 5 p.m., it was reported that a vegetation fire was burning in the area of Goose Ranch Road in Lewiston and that structures were threatened. At the time, the county was experiencing high winds. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, winds around Lewiston were recorded at about 10 mph that afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

