Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Patchogue, NY

Help Wanted: Patchogue job crawl aims to attract dozens of workers

By Nicholas Grasso
greaterlongisland.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only two people behind the counter at The Hero Joint in Patchogue during lunchtime Wednesday, owner John Murray was left to take out the trash. He like many restaurant owners and managers were hoping to be busy interviewing new applicants this afternoon, as the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Committee promoted a job crawl to take place from noon to 4 p.m. today to bring prospective employees into the village.

patchogue.greaterlongisland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patchogue, NY
City
Bay Shore, NY
City
Farmingdale, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Job Opportunities#Bartenders#The Hero Joint#Aroogas#Cuban#Knicks#Mets#Yankees#That Meatball Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...