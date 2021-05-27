Help Wanted: Patchogue job crawl aims to attract dozens of workers
With only two people behind the counter at The Hero Joint in Patchogue during lunchtime Wednesday, owner John Murray was left to take out the trash. He like many restaurant owners and managers were hoping to be busy interviewing new applicants this afternoon, as the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Committee promoted a job crawl to take place from noon to 4 p.m. today to bring prospective employees into the village.