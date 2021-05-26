Cancel
Warrenton, VA

COLUMN: Children are beginning to bear the weight of pandemic

Fauquier Times-Democrat
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks ago, patients 12 to 15 years of age were added to the groups able to receive vaccination against COVID-19. I could not be more excited!. As a pediatrician who administers vaccinations on a daily basis, I know vaccines. To conquer the pandemic, keep our family and neighbors safe and to return to a new normal, vaccinations are the essential answer.

