Surry County, NC

3 teens indicted on murder, conspiracy charges in Surry County. They will be tried as adults.

By John Hinton
Winston-Salem Journal
 3 days ago

A Surry County grand jury has indicted three teenagers on murder charges and other offenses in the death of another teenager earlier this month. Darrin Isaac Lusk, 17, of King, along with Katelyn Susanne Meyer, 16, and Trei Alan Hiatt, 16, both of Mount Airy, were indicted Monday on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

