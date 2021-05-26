Cancel
Somerset, KY

Expanded Horse Soldier project includes hotel, retail village

By CARLA SLAVEY Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
 16 days ago
Horse Soldier Bourbon’s original project has expanded greatly, adding in several new entertainment options and taking what was originally proposed to be a $50 million project to a grand total of $150 million.

At Somerset’s City Council meeting held Monday night, council members and the public learned more about Horse Soldier’s expanded plans, which would include “activities and adventures, outdoor event spaces, a chapel, high-end hospitality and overnight accommodations, unique dining options and retailers and a distillery and visitor’s experience unlike any other,” according to the project plan submitted to the city.

The lodging was described as “a high-end boutique hotel and cabins with a spa and dining options.”

The submitted plan was part of a bid to create a new Tax Incremental Financial (TIF) district including the Horse Soldier Property.

Now to be known as Horse Soldier Farms, the bourbon distillery and expanded entertainments would require around $16.4 million in infrastructure, which would be raised by declaring the area a TIF district.

TIFs are special designations given to areas by local governments that can be used to raise funds which are in turn used to fund infrastructure projects like streets, sewer and utility installation, or can be used to promote other business into the area.

For this particular district, the City of Somerset plans to pledge 80% of the incremental taxes raised by new occupational tax within the district, according to Jim Parsons, TIF legal expert from Keating, Muething and Klekamp PLL.

The city is also seeking a similar agreement from Pulaski County Government. Fiscal Court held a first reading on establishing a TIF district during its meeting Tuesday, but there was no discussion on the matter.

According to Horse Soldier’s proposal, the amount of potential occupational tax could be huge. Occupational tax is levied by a local government on the payrolls of workers within its borders.

Horse Soldier projects that the number construction jobs created due to the project would be 943 directly, with another 414 jobs created indirectly throughout the Pulaski area.

Once completed and up to full staff, Horse Soldier predicts it will support a total of 846 employees throughout the region.

It states that the project would generate $101 million in state and local tax over a $20-year period.

Furthermore, the project states that an estimated 650,000 people per year will visit the entertainment complex.

Just where would those visitors come from? From the beginning, Horse Soldier Bourbon owners said they wanted to join the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, the official name given to the current 18 distilleries dotted around the state, the majority of which are within the northern half of the state, around the areas of Louisville, Frankfort and Lexington.

The closest distillery on the trail to the Somerset area is the Wilderness Trail Distillery in Danville.

Additionally, in the past Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has said that more than four million tourists come to the Lake Cumberland area each year simply to visit the lake.

That’s not necessarily Pulaski visitors, but this area generates its fair share of tourism dollars. According to Lake Cumberland Tourism, 2019 saw around $126 million in tourism spending within Pulaski.

The city council held its first reading of the agreement that would create the TIF district on Monday. A second reading and vote will be held at a later date.

An informational hearing giving members of the public a chance to ask questions about the project took place before the proper City Council meeting.

One resident, Mary Jasper, who said she owns property adjacent to the Horse Soldier development, asked about buffer zones surrounding the business and how that might affect residents in the area.

City Attorney John Adams explained that Horse Soldier was zoned as a planned unit development (PUD), and as such did not have a specific setback zone.

“The PUD zoning does not get into specific buffering areas, but what it does say is that the buffering areas have to be like the uses in regular zoning,” Adams said.

According to the city’s Zoning Ordinance, “Any industrial or business zone when it adjoins a residential zone or agricultural zone shall provide a 15 foot buffer zone to all common boundaries located behind the building line except road frontage.”

A property zoned PUD allows for the combined use of “compatible residential commercial, industrial, public and quasi-public uses.”

Another resident, Beka Burton, asked whether the designation of a local TIF district was a step towards applying for a state TIF, and whether the Horse Soldier project was entitled to more state incentives since it has already received state-level incentives.

Parsons explained: “I will tell you that the state can approve a tourism incentive for these projects. They can also include a PBI (Performance-Based Incentive). That would not preclude a tax incentive or other type of incentive that might be available. The state cannot create a TIF district. The state can only react to the project,” but allowing a local TIF allows the potential of other state incentives.

