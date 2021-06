The North Carolina Senate has formally rejected Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s choice to lead his environment department. But Cooper quickly rehired Dionne Delli-Gatti after Thursday's party-line vote to be his point person on clean energy. Still, the refusal marks the first time a Cabinet appointment by a North Carolina governor has received a no-confirmation result since the advice-and-consent law for the Senate began as Cooper took office in 2017. Senate Republicans said that Delli-Gatti’s lack of insight on the governor’s natural gas policy and permitting for a proposed pipeline disqualified her. Cooper and Senate Democrats argued her dismissal was based on politics, not merit.