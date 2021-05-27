Firebirds Defeat the Yellow Jackets 20-9
Carson Lucy pitched four innings, striking out seven for his first varsity win, in Arcadia’s 20-9 defeat of Northampton May 13 at Northampton. Tyler Padgett led the Firebird’s offensive explosion with four hits and an RBI. Landon Fuller added a double and a pair of sacrifice flies in tallying five RBIs for Arcadia. Armonte Dickerson had two hits, one of which was a home run, and contributed three RBIs, and Nathan Barnes, Brooks Mariner, William Rantz, Terrance Reid, and Bradley Hall all chipped in hits in the Firebirds victory.www.easternshorepost.com