Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton County, VA

Firebirds Defeat the Yellow Jackets 20-9

By ESP Editors
easternshorepost.com
 23 days ago

Carson Lucy pitched four innings, striking out seven for his first varsity win, in Arcadia’s 20-9 defeat of Northampton May 13 at Northampton. Tyler Padgett led the Firebird’s offensive explosion with four hits and an RBI. Landon Fuller added a double and a pair of sacrifice flies in tallying five RBIs for Arcadia. Armonte Dickerson had two hits, one of which was a home run, and contributed three RBIs, and Nathan Barnes, Brooks Mariner, William Rantz, Terrance Reid, and Bradley Hall all chipped in hits in the Firebirds victory.

www.easternshorepost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellow Jackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Nevada, MONevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald

Griffons defeated in 2021 debut, 9-3, at Jeff City

The Nevada Griffons lost their season opener on the road Thursday, falling 9-3 to the Jefferson City Renegades. After needing 10 innings to beat Sedalia in its first game of the season, the home team made sure to put away Nevada early in game no. 2 — jumping out to a four-run lead after a first-inning three-run homer off the bat of Andrew Paten.
Surry, VAshoredailynews.com

Lady Yellow Jackets softball sweeps Surry

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets softball team swept the Surry Cougars in softball by a score of 16 to 2 in the first game and 20 to 3 in the second game. With the wins, the Lady Yellow Jackets will move to 6-5 on the season. In the first game,...
Combat Sportsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Firebirds beat Falcons, Warriors in tri-match

PIKEVILLE — Southern Nash won three of the contested five matches against host C.B. Aycock and the Firebirds pulled out a 33-31 victory in a June 2 tri-match. Both the Firebirds and Golden Falcons defeated Hunt. Aycock won the first four matches, including Kevin Dickenson’s 13-3 major decision over Luis...
Sportsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Firebirds’ Bailey to run, hoop at William Peace

Southern Nash’s Darrin Bailey, running during the 4x800-meter relay at the Scott Jones Memorial Classic as a sophomore on April 15, 2019, will run track and cross-country at William Peace University. Blessed with an array of athletic talents, Southern Nash High senior Darrin Bailey is happy to not have to...
Cedarville, OHcedarville.edu

Yellow Jackets announce home cross country dates

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Cedarville will host meets on three separate dates at the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course during the 2021 fall season. The All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships return to campus on Friday, Sept. 17 with the men's 8K at 2:00 p.m. EDT and the women's 6K at 2:45. The...
Baseballtheirregular.com

Mt. Abram defeats Spruce Mtn. 9-1 in preliminary playoff game

SALEM – The Mt. Abram baseball team won their home playoff game Tuesday, defeating Spruce Mtn. 9-1. Multiple hits from Ben DeBiase and solid pitching from Trevor Phelps helped lead the Roadrunners past the Phoenix. DeBiase’s hits were spread across the board; he singled in the first inning, tripled in...
NHLWNEM

Spirit takes Luke McNamara, Firebirds pick Tristan Bertucci in OHL draft

The Ontario Hockey League held its priority selection draft. The opening three rounds were Friday night and rounds 4-15 will continue Saturday. With the seventh overall pick, the Flint Firebirds took Tristan Bertucci, a defenseman from Vaughan, Ontario. Bertucci will be 16 next month, he’s already 6 foot 2 inches and weighs 178 pounds.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Instant recap: ASU defeated 9-7 by Fairfield, eliminated from postseason

At first, Arizona State’s Sunday elimination game against No. 3 seed Fairfield felt different than the contests before it. The Sun Devil offense struck with precision early, scoring five runs in three innings. Its pitching started out on the right foot, too. Freshman righty Jared Glenn allowed traffic in each of his first two innings but escaped the jams with no damage against him. In the third inning, Glenn allowed a two-run home run. Even that seemed relatively inconsequential with his team still leading by three.
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Princeton WhistlePigs hold on to defeat Pulaski River Turtles, 9-7

Jun. 11—PULASKI, Va. — The Princeton WhistlePigs remain the only unbeaten team in the Appalachian League. Princeton rapped out 12 hits and emerged with a 9-7 win over the Pulaski River Turtles at historic Calfee Park in an Appalachian League road game that dragged on for nearly 3 1/2 hours.
Rocky Mount, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Firebirds pour in runs

The Southern Nash baseball team scored more than 10 runs for the first time in more than a month as the Firebirds cruised to a run-rule, 15-0 win over Rocky Mount High on Tuesday. The Firebirds had 12 hits and opened the Big East Conference road game by scoring five...
Sportsnonpareilonline.com

Yellow Jackets split Saturday tournament games

The Thomas Jefferson softball team went 1-1 at the Riverside Classic tournament in Oakland. The day started roughly for the Yellow Jackets as they lost to the tournament host Riverside 8-0. The Bulldogs tallied up 10 hits and took advantage of five errors from the Jackets to win the game.
Collegesfromtherumbleseat.com

Technical Tidbits 6/9: JumpStart Jackets Program welcomes incoming Tech freshmen

The JumpStart Jackets summer bridge program has begun. The program is supported by the Athletics Association’s student-athlete services. Several incoming freshmen were welcomed to the campus. It’s an annual tradition that lasts two-and-a-half weeks and helps new Yellow Jackets acclimate to life at Tech, as the article mentions. It’s only June, but before we know it Fall will be here and all the excitement of a new season.
Denham Springs, LAPosted by
WAFB

SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - From the tragic death of a teammate to a season that started with six straight losses on the field, head coach Brett Beard said things can only get better for his players heading into his second year at Denham Springs. Sportsline Summer Camp stopped in...
Oxford, MSWLOX

Ole Miss defeats Southern Miss 12-9, advances to Super Regional

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Powered by another heroic performance from Tim Elko (3-3, 5 RBI), Ole Miss edged Southern Miss 12-9 in an elimination game on Monday, advancing to the Super Regionals. Elko hit his second grand slam of the Oxford Regional in the win. The Rebels will face Arizona...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Charlotte Knights Tim Beckham and Jake Burger are crushing home runs at Truist Field

Nobody in the Charlotte Knights dugout knows more about hitting home runs than Tim Beckham. The 31-year-old Beckham leads the Knights in home runs with eight on the season, including four in the last two games — two apiece. On Tuesday, his two-dinger night couldn’t inspire his team to a series-opening win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, dropping the game 6-4.