Firebirds Defeat the Yellow Jackets 20-9

At first, Arizona State’s Sunday elimination game against No. 3 seed Fairfield felt different than the contests before it. The Sun Devil offense struck with precision early, scoring five runs in three innings. Its pitching started out on the right foot, too. Freshman righty Jared Glenn allowed traffic in each of his first two innings but escaped the jams with no damage against him. In the third inning, Glenn allowed a two-run home run. Even that seemed relatively inconsequential with his team still leading by three.