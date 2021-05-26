Cancel
Weaverville, CA

Richard L. Armstrong

trinityjournal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Lamar Armstrong died May 21, 2021. He was 99 years young. Born and raised in Oroville, Wash., after high school he worked in the shipyards in Bremerton, Wash., until Pearl Harbor Day. Richard needed his mother’s permission to enlist with the Army Air Corps, he was assigned to navigation school, and when that did not work out, he became a pilot. Stationed mostly in the Midwest, one post was in Tulsa, Okla., where he met and married Jane Tansel, the love of his life.

www.trinityjournal.com
