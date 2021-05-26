Cancel
Weaverville, CA

Roger B. Adrian

trinityjournal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Brian Adrian took his final ride on May 13, 2021, at Trinity Hospital just down the hall from where he was born. Roger was born on July 10, 1957, in Weaverville to Roger W. and Mary Adrian. He grew up in Weaverville attending both Weaverville Elementary and Trinity High schools, graduating in 1975. Upon graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Army which included a tour in Germany. After an honorable discharge he returned to Weaverville where he spent most of his adult life except for a few years in Carmel, Calif.

www.trinityjournal.com
