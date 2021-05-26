Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

Missing 13-year-old found safe, Winston-Salem police say

By Staff Report
Winston-Salem Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM — A Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday for a 13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem Police. Christine Margaret Ralph is described as about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and wearing a black T-shirt with "RALPH" in red letters and tan baggy pants, according to details from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

journalnow.com
