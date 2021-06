Three months after Kim Kardashian’s divorce filing from Kanye West, the reality star is reportedly “doing great.”. Sources told People that Kardashian is at peace with her choice and was “really struggling” before the divorce. “She was very upset about it and really didn’t want to file,” the source said. “She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She’s very happy and convinced that she made the right decision.” The source added that Kanye makes time for all four of their kids, and sees them “often.” “They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better,” the source said back in March. “Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy, he doesn’t want to fight with Kim about anything.”