Kim Kardashian reveals she didn't pass the baby bar exam

By Katie Scott
etalk.ca
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian revealed that she failed the baby bar exam and questioned giving up her dreams of becoming a lawyer in a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians. Kim needed to pass the baby bar exam in order to continue on with her three more...

www.etalk.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Jessica Jackson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Khlo Kardashian#Kuwtk#Kuwtk#Vogue#Hulu#Clip#Attorney Jessica Jackson#Sisters#Leaked Photo#Reality Tv Star#Friends Things#Lawyer#Law School#Study#Prospective Lawyers#Careers#Regular Business Hours
