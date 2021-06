Former Lazio manager Delio Rossi details whether Simone Inzaghi will go on to manage the Biancocelesti next season. Inzaghi is set to be without a contract this summer, and it is not yet known whether he will go on to remain with the Biancocelesti. Plenty of rumors and reports have circulated as of late that Inzaghi will go on to sign off a new deal but still, this has not yet come to fruition.