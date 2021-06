For months now I have watched every Knick rumor and trade scenario posted by all the sports media experts and have never been more nervous than I am of recent. Knicks fans have hoped for "Batman" to come in and now the experts are hoping to pair someone anyone with our "Robin" Julius Randle. In every scenario a slew of the young talent the Knicks have accrued is being lofted up for some GM to spike how the next Melo haul from the Knicks.