Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UConn and CBS Sports Announce Football Game Times for 2021 Season

University of Connecticut
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTORRS, Conn. – UConn and CBS Sports revealed game times for all six UConn football home games, all of which will be televised on CBS Sports Network, and also announced that two additional road games will be televised on the nationally distributed network. The Huskies' first five games of the 2021 season will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network and UConn fans now have the uncommon benefit of knowing all game times for the 2021 home football schedule.

uconnhuskies.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Edsall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports Network#Uconn Football#American Football#Football Games#Night Games#Cbs Sports Network#Cbs Sports#Holy Cross#Purdue#Yale#Fresno State#Tbd#Ott#Fubotv#Directv#Hulu#Cbssports Com#The Cbs Sports App#Pratt Whitney Stadium#Huskies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
News Break
Army
News Break
Sports
Related
Nevada Statenevadasportsnet.com

Nevada football lands five games on CBS Sports Network, all with night kickoffs

The Nevada football team will have five games broadcast on CBS Sports Network this season as part of the Mountain West's 32-game CBS package. The Wolf Pack's home games with New Mexico State (Oct. 9), Hawaii (Oct. 16) and UNLV (Oct. 29) will all air on CBS Sports Network as will its games at San Diego State (Nov. 13) and Colorado State (Nov. 27). Each game will have a night kickoff with the NMSU, Hawaii and SDSU games beginning at 7:30 p.m., the UNLV game at 7 p.m. and the Colorado State game at 6 p.m. All times are Pacific.
College Sportsmwwire.com

CBS Sports Releases Mountain West Football Schedule

CBS Sports Releases Mountain West Football Schedule. College football is within 100 days of Week 0 so everyone is getting excited and that also is about the time that TV networks announce their kick times. CBS Sports announced its portion of the Mountain West slate that includes three over-the-air CBS games, plus another 29 will air on CBS Sports Network.
Posted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball to play Florida at Barclays Center on Dec. 12

The Maryland men’s basketball team will play Florida at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, during the 2021-22 season as part of the second annual Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. The school announced the Dec. 12 game Tuesday, adding a high-profile matchup to its nonconference slate. Ticket information, broadcast details and game times will be announced at a later date. The Terps are ...
College Sportschatsports.com

C-USA Announces 2021 Football Broadcast Schedule

Conference USA has released its 2021 football broadcast schedule with updated game times and broadcast information. C-USA TV partners CBS Sports Network, Stadium and ESPN Networks have selected 11 Charlotte games for broadcast. Game time and broadcast information for the 49ers' Oct. 2 road game at Illinois is to be determined.
Baseballuclabruins.com

Baseball Opens Postseason Play at Lubbock Regional

No. 21 UCLA Heads to Lubbock Regional as No. 2 Seed. The UCLA (35-18) baseball team was named a No. 2 seed in the Lubbock Regional on Monday, and will head to northwest Texas this weekend for a four-team Regional featuring the host and No. 1 seed Texas Tech (36-15), No. 3 seed North Carolina (27-25), and No. 4 seed Army West Point (28-23). The entire Regional will be televised on the ESPN family of networks, with Dave Neal and Chris Burke on the call. UCLABruins.com will carry a live audio broadcast of each game, with Tim Wilhelm on the call, and fans can follow along with live updates on Twitter at @UCLABaseball.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Kickoff time, TV set for ECU's road game at Marshall

East Carolina's game at Marshall, scheduled for Sept. 18 in Huntington, W. Va., inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium, has been established as a 6 p.m. ET kickoff and will be streamed on CBS Sports Network on Facebook, according to an announcement on Tuesday. Conference USA reached a deal with CBS Sports Network and Facebook to broadcast three football games per season on the social media platform in the two sides' most recent television contract.
SportsR Scarlet Knights

Men’s Lacrosse: Seven Alumns Set for Premier Lacrosse League Season

The third season of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is set to begin this weekend, and there are numerous former members of the Rutgers men's lacrosse program to follow at the professional level this summer. Seven Scarlet Knights alumns participated in team training camps this past week and will be on their team's 25 man rosters ahead of the start of the season this Friday. The group includes Joe Nardella and Connor Kirst (Whipsnakes), Jules Heningburg (Redwoods), Christian Mazzone (Archers), Michael Rexrode and Kyle Pless (Atlas), and Christian Scarpello (Waterdogs).
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

UNC Ready for Return to NCAA Postseason

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – When North Carolina steps onto the diamond at Texas Tech's Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on Friday night, it will mark the program’s first NCAA Tournament game in 725 days. There’s a lot that has happened around the Carolina program over the past two years, beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered the 2020 baseball season not long after it began and shifting into a coaching transition from Mike Fox to longtime assistant Scott Forbes last August.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

CBS Sports: Georgia the 'best bet' to win SEC

Alabama is a popular pick to win the national championship this year, and why not? The Crimson Tide have played for the national championship in five of the last six years, and have been only marginally less successful in the SEC over that time period. And while Alabama has the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban’s 2-Word Reply To Jimbo Fisher Went Viral Last Night

Late Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made headlines with his response to Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher. The response came after Fisher made a very bold prediction earlier the week. In an appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club, Fisher made a guarantee that the Aggies will beat Alabama before Saban steps down. “We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there, don’t worry,” Fisher said.
College SportsNews Channel Nebraska

Huskers and Huskies Meet Friday in NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 seed Nebraska baseball team (31-12) opens the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Friday night at 7 PM in Fayetteville, Ark., against the No. 3 seed Northeastern Huskies (36-10, 20-3 CAA). It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Arkansas Razorbacks are the No. 1 overall...