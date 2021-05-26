UConn and CBS Sports Announce Football Game Times for 2021 Season
STORRS, Conn. – UConn and CBS Sports revealed game times for all six UConn football home games, all of which will be televised on CBS Sports Network, and also announced that two additional road games will be televised on the nationally distributed network. The Huskies' first five games of the 2021 season will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network and UConn fans now have the uncommon benefit of knowing all game times for the 2021 home football schedule.uconnhuskies.com