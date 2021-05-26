UConn and CBS Sports Announce Football Game Times for 2021 Season

No. 21 UCLA Heads to Lubbock Regional as No. 2 Seed. The UCLA (35-18) baseball team was named a No. 2 seed in the Lubbock Regional on Monday, and will head to northwest Texas this weekend for a four-team Regional featuring the host and No. 1 seed Texas Tech (36-15), No. 3 seed North Carolina (27-25), and No. 4 seed Army West Point (28-23). The entire Regional will be televised on the ESPN family of networks, with Dave Neal and Chris Burke on the call. UCLABruins.com will carry a live audio broadcast of each game, with Tim Wilhelm on the call, and fans can follow along with live updates on Twitter at @UCLABaseball.