Bulldogs Chomped by Gators at SEC Tournament

By Joel Coleman
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER, Ala. – Chris Lemonis didn’t have a ton to say. Only moments after the Mississippi State head coach had seen his No. 8 Bulldogs suffer a run-rule, 13-1 defeat in seven innings at the hands of No. 13 Florida at the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday, Lemonis was asked to give an opening statement at his postgame press conference.

