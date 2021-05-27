Cancel
Hansford County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Hansford, Ochiltree by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hansford; Ochiltree The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northwest of Waka, or 10 miles north of Spearman, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Waka and Farnsworth. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.75IN

alerts.weather.gov
