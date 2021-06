The storm that has engulfed the BBC over Martin Bashir’s notorious 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales is, at its heart, a story of betrayal. It concerns, firstly, the betrayal of an unhappy woman trapped in a failing marriage who wanted to tell her side of the story and was cruelly exploited. Betrayed, too, was the trust on which the BBC, as Britain’s premier public service broadcaster, depends. This more fundamental failure has buoyed its enemies, dismayed its friends and cast a shadow over its future.