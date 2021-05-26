With little time left to the school year, Simcoe-Muskoka’s chief medical officer agrees kids should go back to class ASAP
The local medical officer of health is agreeing with his provincial counterpart: schools should reopen before the end of the year. This week, Ontario medical officer of health Dr. David Williams stated that students could return to the classroom before the end of the school year. On Wednesday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Dr. Charles Gardner put his support behind this statement. “We believe that our rates are down sufficiently that we can follow up with cases and their contacts, and would be able to do so for any exposures in schools, to be able to enable the action required in response to an exposure in a school,” said Gardner during his weekly media briefing.barrie360.com