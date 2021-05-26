With little time left to the school year, Simcoe-Muskoka’s chief medical officer agrees kids should go back to class ASAP

Thank you for that kind introduction. And thank you to the Harvard medical and dental class of 2021 for inviting me to be your Class Day speaker this year. I am deeply honored that you chose me, particularly at this time in history. A time that has seen the devastation of a global pandemic on the lives of millions of people. Yet, we have also witnessed the incredible heroic response by members of the medical professions and the scientific community that have inspired all of us. So, it is humbling for me to have the opportunity to join you today as you begin your careers in a health care system that has been forever changed by a once-in-a-century worldwide healthcare crisis.