newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

With little time left to the school year, Simcoe-Muskoka’s chief medical officer agrees kids should go back to class ASAP

By Brett Glover
barrie360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe local medical officer of health is agreeing with his provincial counterpart: schools should reopen before the end of the year. This week, Ontario medical officer of health Dr. David Williams stated that students could return to the classroom before the end of the school year. On Wednesday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Dr. Charles Gardner put his support behind this statement. “We believe that our rates are down sufficiently that we can follow up with cases and their contacts, and would be able to do so for any exposures in schools, to be able to enable the action required in response to an exposure in a school,” said Gardner during his weekly media briefing.

barrie360.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asap#Chief Medical Officer#Medical Schools#Medical Students#School Work#School Year#Asap#District Health Unit#Ontario Medical Officer#Kids#Classroom#Community#Home#Time#This Week#Covid 19 Cases#Essential Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
Related
Public Healthbradfordtoday.ca

Gardner wants longer stay-at-home order, cautious reopening

Though case rates are down in the region, the local medical officer of health wants to see more success before there's a celebration. At the height of the third wave of COVID-19, Simcoe Muskoka region saw a weekly incidence rate of about 118 cases per 100,000 people in seven days, while Ontario marked a rate of 209 cases per 100,000 for the same week (April 11).
Kidsoutkick.com

Clay: It’s Shameful That So Many Kids Weren’t Back In School

School is out for the summer in some places, almost out in most others. But if your kids were already home, then their schools failed them, says OutKick founder Clay Travis. “I can speak directly to the truth. (Having kids in the classroom) was safe to do so, it could have been done everywhere in the country, it should have been done everywhere in the country,” Clay says.
Nevada Statenevadaiowajournal.com

Nevada district agrees to pursue online academy for next school year; 'We would just love to keep our kids with us'

The Nevada Community School District is seeking state approval to offer an online academy in the fall through a provider that some of its students are already familiar with. The district's plan is to offer a virtual learning academy through Edmentum EdOptions — through which high school students in the district have been able to access virtual course options for the past several years, said Kody Asmus, Nevada's associate superintendent for school improvement.
EducationDaily Journal

NJ students will go back to school for in-person classes this fall

New Jersey students will return to class in-person in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday, making official a long-anticipated decision on what classes will look like next school year. Murphy said he would rescind his executive order allowing schools to rely on remote education. The governor also said...
Highland County, VAalleghenymountainradio.org

New Chief Medical Officer At Highland Medical Center – Part 2

In Part 2 of our interview with the Highland Medical Center’s new Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Beverage, she talks about the responsibilities of her job. “First and foremost, I still do want to see patients. I won’t see patients every day, all day long, because there are so many administrative tasks, but by seeing patients too, I’m also using all the systems that we have in place to see if there are areas that need improvement or if there are concerns from the community, I’m experiencing that as well.”
Healthwnax.com

Kids & Schools & Medical Marijuana

Schools will have to deal with kids and prescribed medical marijuana this fall. That after voters approved “IM26” last November. The state Board of Education Standards approved the first set of rules for its use Monday. Wade Pogany, Executive Director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, says the...
gananoquereporter.com

Moore named Ontario's new Chief Medical Officer of Health

Queen’s Park has named Ontario’s new top doctor and he has a strong connection to Kingston. The Toronto Sun has learned that Dr. Kieran Moore, the current medical officer for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, will replace the outgoing Dr. David Williams, who had planned to retire in February but agreed to stay on amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Boston, MAharvardmagazine.com

Valerie Montgomery Rice’s Medical and Dental Schools Class Day Address

Thank you for that kind introduction. And thank you to the Harvard medical and dental class of 2021 for inviting me to be your Class Day speaker this year. I am deeply honored that you chose me, particularly at this time in history. A time that has seen the devastation of a global pandemic on the lives of millions of people. Yet, we have also witnessed the incredible heroic response by members of the medical professions and the scientific community that have inspired all of us. So, it is humbling for me to have the opportunity to join you today as you begin your careers in a health care system that has been forever changed by a once-in-a-century worldwide healthcare crisis.
azpbs.org

AZ Mayo Clinic Medical School graduates its first class

This Friday, the first class of medical school students will graduate from the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale. Kent Richter is among them. The Mayo Clinic Medical School Graduate will talk about his time there and also what it was like to learn about medicine during a pandemic. The school is...
Virginia StateNBC Washington

Va. School Celebrates Security Officer's Retirement After 42 Years

A man who spent 42 years of his life as a school security officer retired Friday with a surprise celebration. Leroy Williams went to work knowing he would see his students off on their last day of class. He didn’t know everyone else from Metz Middle School in Manassas, Virginia, came to send him off, too.
US News and World Report

Schools, Summer Camps Left Waiting for CDC Guidance on Vaccinated Kids, Staff

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance last week to advise that people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus do not need to social distance and can go maskless in most settings, it left school leaders and camp operators scrambling to answer questions as states forged their own paths forward.
KidsNY Daily News

Let kids go to school unmasked

The children of this generation have given up so much during the pandemic for the adults. Now that every adult in America is able to be vaccinated, it’s time to give childhood back to our children. Last year, governments shut down the schools and the playgrounds. Our kids had to...
Public Healthbradfordtoday.ca

Health unit confirms 51 new COVID cases in Simcoe-Muskoka today

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported 51 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in today's update (May 19). There are 751 active, lab-confirmed cases in the region, most of which are in Simcoe County. In the Simcoe-Muskoka, 241 cases have ended in death since March 2020. Dr....
Public Healthcollingwoodtoday.ca

Simcoe-Muskoka youth encouraged to book vaccine appointments

Tomorrow at 8 a.m., thousands of new COVID-19 vaccination appointments will become available and the health unit is encouraging youth ages 12 -17 to book their first dose in June with the expectation that they will receive their second does two weeks before school starts. Vaccines are an important tool...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

LifeOmic Hires Chief Medical Officer

Indianapolis-based software company LifeOmic has hired Dr. Shelagh Fraser as its first chief medical officer. She practices internal medicine at Priority Physicians and serves on the board of Aspire Indiana. Fraser holds a bachelor's degree from Yale University and M.D. from Yale University School of Medicine.