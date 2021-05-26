Dr. Richard A. 'Dick' Hutchins

Cancel
Hastings Tribune
Cover picture for the articleHastings, Nebraska resident Dr. Richard Arthur “Dick” Hutchins, 91, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Providence Place Assisted Living in Hastings. A graveside service will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry (https://nufoundation.org/give/university-of-nebraska-medical-center/college-of-dentistry/) or Central Valley Public Schools (contact Amy Malander, Superintendent, 308-428-3145). Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

www.hastingstribune.com
