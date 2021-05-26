Dr. Richard A. 'Dick' Hutchins
Hastings, Nebraska resident Dr. Richard Arthur “Dick” Hutchins, 91, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Providence Place Assisted Living in Hastings. A graveside service will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry (https://nufoundation.org/give/university-of-nebraska-medical-center/college-of-dentistry/) or Central Valley Public Schools (contact Amy Malander, Superintendent, 308-428-3145). Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.www.hastingstribune.com