PHOTOS, VIDEO: Gadget’s Go-Coaster Reopens at Disneyland Park

Lions, tigers, and…squids? Find out how the original Jungle Cruise at Disneyland almost featured a rather unconventional creature in its enigmatic rivers. In the early 1950’s, Walt Disney dreamed of a way to bring his Academy Award®-winning True-Life Adventures documentary series into his newest and most ambitious project, Disneyland, hoping to build a river cruise with real live animals lining its banks. To herd this Jungle Cruise concept together, Walt Disney enlisted production designer Harper Goff, who had recently worked on a True-Life Adventures short film for Walt, for which he created lavish storyboards outlining an epic undersea adventure. Walt loved his artwork so much that the project evolved into the 1954 feature film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Walt’s most ambitious live-action film to date.