PHOTOS, VIDEO: Gadget’s Go-Coaster Reopens at Disneyland Park

Oh hoppy day! Disneyland reopened April 30, 2021, after 412 days of closure. The Frog Family was there for this historic event and we've hopped back a few times since to stay on top of the changing situation. In the latest news, there are changes as of June 15, 2021. Masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated guests (except when using resort transportation such as Toy Story Lot buses, which open June 18, BTW). Unvaccinated guests ages 2 and up must still wear face coverings when inside. Disneyland welcomes out-of-state visitors as of June 15, and guests will now take it upon themselves to worry about physical distancing. That's actually big news as those empty seats on rides fill up with guests and physically distant queues go away.