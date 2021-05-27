Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Gadget’s Go-Coaster Reopens at Disneyland Park

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we wait for the new Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers film, we’re excited to be back at Gadget’s Go-Coaster in Disneyland Park. This junior coaster reopened with the rest of Disneyland with physical distancing measures. The queue for Gadget’s Go-Coaster has physical distancing markers to remind guests to stand...

wdwnt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Park#Gadget#Mickey Minnie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Travelundercovertourist.com

Planning a Visit to Disneyland? Here's What It's Like After Reopening

Oh hoppy day! Disneyland reopened April 30, 2021, after 412 days of closure. The Frog Family was there for this historic event and we've hopped back a few times since to stay on top of the changing situation. In the latest news, there are changes as of June 15, 2021. Masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated guests (except when using resort transportation such as Toy Story Lot buses, which open June 18, BTW). Unvaccinated guests ages 2 and up must still wear face coverings when inside. Disneyland welcomes out-of-state visitors as of June 15, and guests will now take it upon themselves to worry about physical distancing. That's actually big news as those empty seats on rides fill up with guests and physically distant queues go away.
RestaurantsTheme Park Insider

Disneyland Reveals More Restaurant Reopenings

The following restaurants will open June 17 at Disneyland:. Reservations will open for Oga's Cantina on June 14. When they return, mobile ordering will be available at Alien Pizza Planet, Docking Bay Food & Cargo, and Tiki Juice Bar. Over at Disney California Adventure, the Lamplight Lounge will open for...
Lifestyled23.com

The Mystery of Disneyland Park’s Jungle Cruise Squid

Lions, tigers, and…squids? Find out how the original Jungle Cruise at Disneyland almost featured a rather unconventional creature in its enigmatic rivers. In the early 1950’s, Walt Disney dreamed of a way to bring his Academy Award®-winning True-Life Adventures documentary series into his newest and most ambitious project, Disneyland, hoping to build a river cruise with real live animals lining its banks. To herd this Jungle Cruise concept together, Walt Disney enlisted production designer Harper Goff, who had recently worked on a True-Life Adventures short film for Walt, for which he created lavish storyboards outlining an epic undersea adventure. Walt loved his artwork so much that the project evolved into the 1954 feature film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Walt’s most ambitious live-action film to date.
Lifestylethrillgeek.com

Disneyland Announces Reopening of Several Dining Venues

Disneyland Resort announced today that they will soon be reopening several more dining options at both of its parks. Oga’s Cantina will open on June 17 with bookings available June 14. Lamplight Lounge Brunch, opening July 9 with bookings available June 14. (Friday, Saturday, Sunday Brunch only.) Wine Country Trattoria...
California Statethekingdominsider.com

More Dining Options Reopening at Disneyland and California Adventure!

Ahh I can hardly contain my excitement Insiders because Disney has announced that more dining locations are reopening at Disneyland and California Adventure. We’ve been waiting for these locations to reopen and I am to infinity and beyond excited that some of my favorite spots are reopening! Let’s take a closer look and what’s reopening and what food we have to look forward to!
Restaurantscastleinsider.com

Oga’s Cantina, Lamplight Lounge Brunch, and More Restaurants Reopening This Month at Disneyland Resort

Many travelers at Disneyland Park have missed sipping on Fuzzy Tauntauns and listening to DJ R 3X rock it in his quirky way!. All our favorite bounty hunters, smugglers and galactic travelers will be happy to know that Ogas Cantina will open on June 17 with bookings available June 14. Under the shadow of the spire! Guests planning to visit Disney California Adventure Park can soon get their fix...
Boats & Watercraftscastleinsider.com

PHOTOS: Cast Members Training for Reopening of Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes at Disneyland

The canoes have been closed since Disneyland closed in March 2020. This group of Cast Members were practicing docking a canoe. These canoes are free floating and powered entirely by paddles. They can seat up to twenty guests, but its possible fewer guests will be allowed on while physical distancing is in place. Two Cast Members always sit at the fore and aft of the canoes and are able to...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Reopening Date Announced for Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland

We just got a LOT of big news about reopening restaurants. We. ARE. HYPE. Not only will Disney World have several MAJOR restaurant reopenings in the coming months, but we’ll return to some absolutely ICONIC Disneyland restaurants as well. After all, what is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge without Oga’s Cantina… . 😉
LifestyleWDW News Today

VIDEO: Disneyland Paris Releases Cute Video & Full List of “Selfie Spot” Character Encounters Ahead of June 17th Reopening

With Disneyland Paris just eight days away from reopening, the resort has revealed a list of the “Selfie Spots” previously teased in the reopening announcement, where Guests will be able to take physically-distanced selfies with beloved Disney characters! While the list doesn’t mention which characters will be, you can keep popping in and out throughout the day to see who’s where!
Lifestyleattractionsmagazine.com

Fly like Maverick on Fanta Park’s new ‘Top Gun’ coaster

Located in Ganzhou, China, Fanta Park Glorious Orient has opened its newest roller coaster, ‘Top Gun,’ designed by Vekoma Rides. As reported by Blooloop, The Fantawild group — which opened the park — collaborated with Vekoma Rides to recreate a fighter jet experience. Not only does the ride simulate what it’ll feel like to take off in a fighter jet, but it also simulates a “dogfight” where two jets battle in the sky.
LifestyleKMBC.com

VIDEO: Take a ride on the world's tallest single-rail roller coaster

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Riders are at the top of a 130-foot drop. They're about to plunge almost 60 mph. Now's a good time to ask: "Whatin the devil are they thinking?" These coaster enthusiasts — "daredevils" if you will — are willing riders on the Jersey Devil Coaster, which debuted to the public on Sunday at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.
California Statedisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Temperature Checks End in Disneyland

As of June 15th, the state of California has fully reopened its economy, effectively ending most pandemic-era restrictions on businesses and in public areas. It was previously announced that temperature checks would no longer be required for Disneyland Resort guests or Cast Members beginning on June 15th. Out-of-state visitors are now allowed inside the parks, and masks are no longer required in most cases for fully vaccinated guests. With updates to the health and safety protocols now in place, we headed out to Disneyland Resort to see these changes in action.
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Disneyland Paris Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Disneyland Railroad, Castle Refurbishment, and Pirates of the Caribbean Ahead of Reopening

We are just a few days away from the grand reopening of Disneyland Paris on the 17th. To celebrate this exciting moment, the Disneyland Paris YouTube channel has shared with us a special look at the maintenance of Disneyland Railroad and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as a backstage peek at the Sleeping Beauty Castle refurbishment in their InsidEars series.
Travelcastleinsider.com

Here’s When More of Your Favorite Disneyland Rides Will Reopen

Some restaurants and rides reopened with the parks , others have reopened over the past few weeks , and some still remain closed. But soon, more Disneyland rides will be open again! We previously had some estimated dates for when certain attractions would be reopening in Disneyland based on the refurbishment calendar, but now weve got some updates! According to The Orange County Register The...