Shared Autonomous Vehicle

Holger Caesar, Juraj Kabzan, Kok Seang Tan, Whye Kit Fong, Eric Wolff, Alex Lang, Luke Fletcher, Oscar Beijbom, Sammy Omari. In this work, we propose the world's first closed-loop ML-based planning benchmark for autonomous driving. While there is a growing body of ML-based motion planners, the lack of established datasets and metrics has limited the progress in this area. Existing benchmarks for autonomous vehicle motion prediction have focused on short-term motion forecasting, rather than long-term planning. This has led previous works to use open-loop evaluation with L2-based metrics, which are not suitable for fairly evaluating long-term planning. Our benchmark overcomes these limitations by introducing a large-scale driving dataset, lightweight closed-loop simulator, and motion-planning-specific metrics. We provide a high-quality dataset with 1500h of human driving data from 4 cities across the US and Asia with widely varying traffic patterns (Boston, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Singapore). We will provide a closed-loop simulation framework with reactive agents and provide a large set of both general and scenario-specific planning metrics. We plan to release the dataset at NeurIPS 2021 and organize benchmark challenges starting in early 2022.