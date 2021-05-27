Cancel
Traffic

Shared Autonomous Vehicle

By Wheels Bus
wheelsbus.com
 2021-05-27

Shared autonomous vehicle pilot project currently operating in the area near East Dublin/Pleasanton BART. The boarding location is in close proximity to the East Dublin/Pleasanton BART Station. A complete round trip will take approximately 10 minutes.

www.wheelsbus.com
#Autonomous Vehicle#At This Time#Round Trip#Pleasanton Bart Station#Easymile
CarsTrendHunter.com

Autonomous Zero-Emission Road Trucks

A road truck skateboard is making its way into the trucking industry. Much of the transportation world is focused on personal vehicle carbon emissions, yet the discussions around freight truck emissions are minimal. This is why renowned French manufacturer Gaussin designed a revolutionary all-electric skateboard platform for class 8 tractors and trucks ranging from 18 to 44 tons.
CarsWorld Economic Forum

Why autonomous vehicles need a large-systems approach to safety

How to define and measure safety is one of the primary challenges to widescale adoption of autonomous vehicles (AVs);. Developers, regulators, safety organizations and consortiums have proposed a variety of solutions and safety standards to address the problem;. Existing solutions are limited in their ability to address all the unknowns...
Carsam-online.com

CarGurus survey reveals car buyers’ cool reception for autonomous vehicles

CarGurus survey reveals car buyers’ cool reception for autonomous cars. Car buyers are keen to embrace safety-focussed semi-autonomous driver aids but cool on the prospect of handing the helm wholly to a self-driving car, according to a CarGurus survey. Over 1,000 UK motorists were surveyed by the online classified advertising...
Engineeringfreenews.live

Robots and autonomous vehicles were taught to read human emotions

A researcher at the Florida Atlantic University College of Engineering and Computer Science has developed an AI-based technology that detects human emotions so that the user is not afraid of robots or autonomous vehicles. The technology can be used in a wide range of systems, such as autonomous vehicles, military...
Technologyaibusiness.com

Tesla unveils Dojo supercomputer prototype for vision-centric autonomous vehicle development

Tesla is building a prototype supercomputer that will be used to develop self-driving car capabilities based on optical cameras, rather than lidar or radar sensors. Dubbed Dojo, the supercomputer was announced by Andrej Karpathy, the company’s head of AI, at the 2021 Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, years after Tesla CEO Elon Musk first teased its existence.
EconomyGovernment Technology

FedEx Partners with Nuro to Test Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

(TNS) — Soon the idea of having your packages delivered by a driverless vehicle won't seem so far-fetched. On Tuesday, FedEx announced that it has partnered with Nuro, one of the nation's leading autonomous vehicle companies, to test the use of driverless vehicles for multi-stop and appointment-based deliveries in Houston, Texas.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Rutherford Source

New Electric-Vehicle Ride Share Service Available in Nashville

Earth Rides, a woman-owned ride-hail company similar to Uber, except with the use of all Electric Vehicles, primarily Teslas, has launched in Nashville, Tenn. Earth Rides services on demand rides, while also allowing for scheduled rides in advance. What sets Earth Rides apart is simple: the company 1) owns all of the cars in the fleet and 2) hires each driver as an employee to ensure safety and quality control.
Virginia Stateconstructionequipment.com

VA Launches Autonomous Shuttle

Relay, an autonomous shuttle program launched in Virginia, is offering officials a better understanding of how driverless shuttles navigate live traffic, and how to improve work zone safety. The program connected a rail station with a busy residential and shopping district, operating in live traffic, according to Gov Tech. It was viewed largely as a pilot program to introduce the technology to users, close-first mile, last-mile gaps, and explore how AV shuttles could be used daily.
Carsarxiv.org

Simulation study on the fleet performance of shared autonomous bicycles

Rethinking cities is now more imperative than ever, as society is facing challenges such as population growth and climate change. The design of cities can not be abstracted from the design of its mobility system, and, therefore, efficient solutions must be found to transport people and goods throughout the city in an ecological way. An autonomous bicycle-sharing system that combines the benefits of vehicle sharing, electrification, autonomy, and micro-mobility could increase the efficiency and convenience of bicycle-sharing systems incentivizing more people to bike and enjoy their cities in an environmentally friendly way. Due to the uniqueness and radical novelty of introducing autonomous driving technology into bicycle-sharing systems and the inherent complexity of these systems, there is a need to quantify the potential impact of autonomy on fleet performance and user experience. This paper presents an ad-hoc agent-based, discrete event simulator that provides an in-depth understanding of the fleet behavior of autonomous bicycle-sharing systems in the most realistic possible scenarios, including a rebalancing system based on demand prediction. In addition, this work quantifies the extent to which an autonomous system would outperform current bicycle-sharing schemes and describes the impact of different parameters on system efficiency and service quality. This research shows that with a fleet size three and a half times smaller than a station-based system and eight times smaller than a dockless system, an autonomous system can provide overall improved performance and user experience even with no rebalancing. These findings indicate that the remarkable efficiency of an autonomous bicycle-sharing system could compensate for the additional cost of autonomous bicycles.
Carsarxiv.org

Title:Plane and Sample: Maximizing Information about Autonomous Vehicle Performance using Submodular Optimization

Authors:Anne Collin, Amitai Y. Bin-Nun, Radboud Duintjer Tebbens. Abstract: As autonomous vehicles (AVs) take on growing Operational Design Domains (ODDs), they need to go through a systematic, transparent, and scalable evaluation process to demonstrate their benefits to society. Current scenario sampling techniques for AV performance evaluation usually focus on a specific functionality, such as lane changing, and do not accommodate a transfer of information about an AV system from one ODD to the next. In this paper, we reformulate the scenario sampling problem across ODDs and functionalities as a submodular optimization problem. To do so, we abstract AV performance as a Bayesian Hierarchical Model, which we use to infer information gained by revealing performance in new scenarios. We propose the information gain as a measure of scenario relevance and evaluation progress. Furthermore, we leverage the submodularity, or diminishing returns, property of the information gain not only to find a near-optimal scenario set, but also to propose a stopping criterion for an AV performance evaluation campaign. We find that we only need to explore about 7.5% of the scenario space to meet this criterion, a 23% improvement over Latin Hypercube Sampling.
Houston, TXaithority.com

FedEx And Nuro Team Up To Advance Last-Mile Logistics With Autonomous Vehicles

FedEx and Nuro are working together to test autonomous, multi-stop and appointment-based delivery operations in Houston, TX. FedEx Corp. and Nuro announce a multi-year, multi-phase agreement to test Nuro’s next-generation autonomous delivery vehicle within FedEx operations. The collaboration between FedEx and Nuro launched in April with a pilot program across the Houston area. This pilot marks Nuro’s expansion into parcel logistics and allows FedEx the opportunity to explore various use cases for on-road autonomous vehicle logistics, including multi-stop and appointment-based deliveries. The Nuro pilot is the latest addition to the FedEx portfolio of autonomous same-day and specialty delivery devices.
Electronicsarxiv.org

Autonomous Navigation System for a Delivery Drone

Victor R. F. Miranda, Adriano M. C. Rezende, Thiago L. Rocha, Héctor Azpúrua, Luciano C. A. Pimenta, Gustavo M. Freitas. The use of delivery services is an increasing trend worldwide, further enhanced by the COVID pandemic. In this context, drone delivery systems are of great interest as they may allow for faster and cheaper deliveries. This paper presents a navigation system that makes feasible the delivery of parcels with autonomous drones. The system generates a path between a start and a final point and controls the drone to follow this path based on its localization obtained through GPS, 9DoF IMU, and barometer. In the landing phase, information of poses estimated by a marker (ArUco) detection technique using a camera, ultra-wideband (UWB) devices, and the drone's software estimation are merged by utilizing an Extended Kalman Filter algorithm to improve the landing precision. A vector field-based method controls the drone to follow the desired path smoothly, reducing vibrations or harsh movements that could harm the transported parcel. Real experiments validate the delivery strategy and allow to evaluate the performance of the adopted techniques. Preliminary results state the viability of our proposal for autonomous drone delivery.
Technologyarxiv.org

nuPlan: A closed-loop ML-based planning benchmark for autonomous vehicles

Holger Caesar, Juraj Kabzan, Kok Seang Tan, Whye Kit Fong, Eric Wolff, Alex Lang, Luke Fletcher, Oscar Beijbom, Sammy Omari. In this work, we propose the world's first closed-loop ML-based planning benchmark for autonomous driving. While there is a growing body of ML-based motion planners, the lack of established datasets and metrics has limited the progress in this area. Existing benchmarks for autonomous vehicle motion prediction have focused on short-term motion forecasting, rather than long-term planning. This has led previous works to use open-loop evaluation with L2-based metrics, which are not suitable for fairly evaluating long-term planning. Our benchmark overcomes these limitations by introducing a large-scale driving dataset, lightweight closed-loop simulator, and motion-planning-specific metrics. We provide a high-quality dataset with 1500h of human driving data from 4 cities across the US and Asia with widely varying traffic patterns (Boston, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Singapore). We will provide a closed-loop simulation framework with reactive agents and provide a large set of both general and scenario-specific planning metrics. We plan to release the dataset at NeurIPS 2021 and organize benchmark challenges starting in early 2022.
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

Velodyne Lidar, MADD Partner to Advance Understanding of Autonomous Vehicle Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced it is partnering for the third year with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) on a public education initiative, focusing on the safety benefits of autonomous vehicle technology. The Velodyne and MADD partnership includes educational programs, awareness campaigns and co-sponsored events to continue to build public acceptance of autonomous technology with the goal of reducing and eventually eliminating impaired driving collisions.
Trafficsouthasiamonitor.org

Nepal eases restrictions, allows private vehicles, bike-sharing services

Nepal has decided to ease travel restrictions in the capital Kathmandu as the number of daily Covid-19 infections receded significantly in the past few weeks. From Tuesday, private vehicles will be allowed on an odd-even basis. Taxi and bike-sharing services have also been permitted to start their operations. Other restrictions...
Technologyarxiv.org

Robust EMRAN based Neural Aided Learning Controller for Autonomous Vehicles

This paper presents an online evolving neural network-based inverse dynamics learning controller for an autonomous vehicles' longitudinal and lateral control under model uncertainties and disturbances. The inverse dynamics of the vehicle is approximated using a feedback error learning mechanism that utilizes a dynamic Radial Basis Function neural network, referred to as the Extended Minimal Resource Allocating Network (EMRAN). EMRAN uses an extended Kalman filter approach for learning and a growing/pruning condition helps in keeping the number of hidden neurons minimum. The online learning algorithm helps in handling the uncertainties and dynamic variations and also the unknown disturbances on the road. The proposed control architecture employs two coupled conventional controllers aided by the EMRAN inverse dynamics controller. The control architecture has a conventional PID controller for cruise control and a Stanley controller for path-tracking. Performances of both the longitudinal and lateral controllers are compared with existing control methods and the results clearly indicate that the proposed control scheme handles the disturbances and parametric uncertainties better, and also provides better tracking performance in autonomous vehicles.
Businessautoconnectedcar.com

Autonomous and Self-Driving Vehicle News: Waabi, Perrone Robotics, Waymo, J.B. Hunt, NVIDIA, DeepMap, Autobrains & Gideon Brothers

In autonomous and self-driving vehicle news are Waabi, Perrone Robotics, Waymo, J.B. Hunt, NVIDIA, DeepMap, Autbrains and Gideon Brothers. Gideon Brothers, a robotics and AI solutions company, announced it has raised a $31 million Series A investment to accelerate the development and commercialization of its AI & 3D vision-based autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).