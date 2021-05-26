Jimmie L. Burrell Jr.

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFormer Hastings, Nebraska resident Jimmie Lee Burrell Jr., 53, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney, NE from a cardiac arrest. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Jerome Wilson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Louisiana. Visitation will be 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday with family present 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

