National Council of Urban Indian Health bill introduced to expand use of existing resources for urban Indian health care

By Press Pool
indiancountrytoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that would expand the use of existing Indian Health Service (IHS) resources under Section 509 of the Indian Health Care Improvement Act (IHCIA) (25 U.S.C. § 1659) to increase the funding authority for renovating, constructing, and expanding Urban Indian Organizations (UIO). Senators Alex Padilla (D-CA), James Lankford (R-OK) along with co-sponsors Moran (R-KS), Feinstein (D-CA), and Smith (D-MN) on the Senate Indian Affairs Committee introduced the identical Senate bill.

indiancountrytoday.com
