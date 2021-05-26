Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

City, county spend $525K on public safety since Brown's shooting death

By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
Daily Advance
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth City and Pasquotank County have spent a combined more than $500,000 on additional public safety measures in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by county sheriff’s deputies last month. The city has spent has spent almost $325,000 for additional public safety measures since Brown’s death April 21,...

www.dailyadvance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasquotank County, NC
Crime & Safety
Pasquotank County, NC
Government
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
County
Pasquotank County, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#County Police#County Sheriff#State Police#City Police#Highway Safety#City Council#The N C Highway Patrol#Criminal Charges#Law Enforcement Agencies#Troopers#Ecpd Personnel#Daily Protests#Expenses#Meals#Manage Traffic Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Elizabeth City Councilman Says White Deputy Peed on His Funeral Home as Retaliation

A local politician in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, posted security camera footage to his Facebook page that he says shows a white deputy sheriff, in uniform, urinating on his property, according to a report in The News & Observer. Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who is Black, believes the officer—who Adkins says used the outside of his funeral home as a toilet on both Friday and Saturday nights—was getting even for him speaking out against the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last month. “Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins told The News & Observer “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home… I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up. On top of it being a crime.” Adkins told the paper that he contacted Sheriff Tommy Wooten to report the incidents, but his call went straight to voicemail.
Elizabeth City, NCwncw.org

More to the Story: The Story of the police shooting of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City

The fatal shooting by police of Andrew Brown, Jr. in Elizabeth City, NC has been in the national news. More to the Story provided the latest on this story at the time of this interview thanks to Carolina Public Press Reporter Jordan Wilkie. Wilkie's specialties include election integrity, civil liberties, and government reporting. He spoke with host Paul Foster on May 5, 2021.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Pasquotank County, NCDaily Advance

DA Womble should step aside in Brown case

We appreciate District Attorney Andrew Womble’s declaration several times now that he’s “ready, willing and able” to do his job seeking justice in Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies. But like others, we think Womble’s close relationship with local law enforcement poses a conflict of interest and...
Pasquotank County, NCDaily Advance

Sheriff, Fogg express condolences after Browns see video

In a video statement posted Tuesday to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Tommy Wooten and Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg expressed condolences to the Brown family and also said they wanted to let sheriff’s deputies know that they love and support them. “This was a day that no...