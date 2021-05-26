Steven C. DeBoer

Hastings, Nebraska resident Steven Con DeBoer, 67, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Scott DeWitt officiating. Visitation will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday with family present at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.