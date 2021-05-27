UH Mānoa student motivated to pursue fast-track to a master’s degree

Victoria Lee grew up in a Cantonese-speaking family in Hawaiʻi. Her first two years in public school were spent in the English Language Learner program, a curriculum which accommodates students who come from non-English speaking homes. Lee’s experience as a child ignited a passion to work in the English as a second language field, a goal that shaped her decision to major in Second Language Studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.