Rice Lake Public Library has partnered with Parks and Recreation in a Rice Lake Bird Search. Youth can participate by stopping in at the library to pick up a Bird Book log. Utilize all the wonderful parks, trails and lakeshore in town to find 10 different birds. Once found and recorded in log, return it to either the Youth Services desk at the library or at the Parks and Rec offices located at 910 S. Wisconsin Ave. to be entered into a drawing to win a fun birding prize.