A new fire chief and an update on the city pool were some of the major topics during Willow Springs Board of Aldermen’s recent meeting. The aldermen voted unanimously to approve Assistant Chief Vance Farmer as the new fire chief of the Willow Springs Fire Department. Before the vote, Alderman Troy Yonker told Mayor Brooke Fair that the interview committee met on May 6 and conducted interviews with two applicants with the committee making the decision to recommend Farmer who had been serving as the interim fire chief after the resignation of former Fire Chief Donald Worley in November 2020.