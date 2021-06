BRISTOL, Conn. — Swimming in Bristol will look a bit different than it did in 2020, now that the four-year-long project to revamp Page Pool is finally complete. “We started our construction in 2019. The project was delayed due to Covid and shutting down for a period of time but we were able to get it finished and we are opening this summer,” said Josh Medeiros the Superintendent of Parks, Recreation, Youth, and Community Services for the City of Bristol.