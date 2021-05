SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An attempted theft of a catalytic converter was caught on camera in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The man who shot the video did not want to be identified, but said the incident happened on Gaddi Drive when the alleged thieves were attempting to get away with a catalytic converter. The man who captured the moments on the video tried to say something, but one of the men attempting to steal a catalytic converter pointed a blowtorch at him and started walking towards him.