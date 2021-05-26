Game of Thrones’ The Mountain is set to make his boxing debut

The Mountain from Game of Thrones is absolutely ripped in some brand new photos. Hafthor Bjornsson entered the zeitgeist through the hit show and his massive presence. But, now he’s lost 110 pounds and sharing his journey with the fans. On Instagram, the Icelandic Giant took a second to explain how all of this went down. He’s been cutting weight to start his boxing career. He’s already bested the World’s Strongest Man competition. Along with those strongman feats, he also captured the Arnold Strongman Classic title. Now, if he can make this boxing dream happen, there could be a massive payday in the works. (We all can admit that Jake Paul and his host of challengers mean that anyone can make it if they have a large enough platform.)