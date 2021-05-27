Meet Cowzer, Koba and Gabriel, this week’s Pets of the Week in the San Gabriel Valley/Whittier

Meet Cowzer, Koba and Gabriel, this week’s Pets of the Week. It’s “kitten season” at Lifeline for Pets and the no-kill animal rescue group in Pasadena has several cuties hoping to find their fur-ever home. One of these sweethearts is Cowzer and he’s totally adorable. He’s a black and white, short hair cutie who will be delivery-ready in June after he gets his vaccines and neuter procedure. Watch Cowzer get some love on a video on the Babies page of lifelineforpets.org. See the Adoption Procedures page to apply. Several kittens are waiting for rescue. On a happy note, Cody and Reggie, our brother pair, have a pending adoption. Thank you!