White Bear Lake, MN

Letters to the Editor

 16 days ago

My heart broke when I saw the beautiful geranium at my parents’ grave was stolen. As I looked around Union Cemetery, it appeared many others were missing as well. I’m sad for all the families who are affected by the actions of the person who chose to do this. I will never understand the thought process that goes into a decision to violate others.

