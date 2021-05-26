Cancel
White Bear Lake, MN

Mahtomedi Sports Briefs

 16 days ago

Baseball: Zephyrs tie Hill-Murray for Metro East title after 3-0 week. Mahtomedi baseball picked up conference wins on the road last week over North St. Paul 8-7 and Tartan 8-3, then won 2-0 over Hudson at home. Tony Neubeck went 7-for-11 at the plate and pitched a shutout. The Zephyrs...

White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Boys track: Bears win home invitational

The Bears boys track won their White Bear Lake Invitational on Thursday with 128 points, followed by Mounds View 89, Forest Lake 80, Woodbury 38 and Cretin-Derham Hall 22. (Mounds View, perennial power, did not bring a full team.) The scoring format was combining each team’s three entrants in each event. Individually, first-place performances for the Bears were turned in by Gavin Rogers (long jump, 20-0), Bennett Gilson (triple jump, 41-9 3/4), Nick Svir (discus, 121-9), Luke Williams (1600 run, 4:33.54), Trevor Locke (3200 run, 9:40.16), and the 4x800 team of Sage Durdle, Alex Brown, Mike Hoffman, and Tony Perfetti (9:13). Placing second were Seth Olson (long jump, 19-5), AJ Perron (110 hurdles, 15.68), Jontay Vaulx (200 dash, 23.6), and Rogers (100 dash, 11.56, and triple jump, 41-5).
Hastings, MNpresspubs.com

Boys lacrosse: Zephyrs thump Bears, Hastings

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs picked up two wins this week, beating White Bear Lake 12-2 there Monday and Hastings 14-5 Wednesday at home. The Zephyrs are 7-4. Offensive leaders were Levi Lemke with five goals against the Bears (2-3) and six against Hastings (4-3), and E.J. Charpentier with four against the Bears and five against Hastings, along with two assists in both games.
White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Tennis: Bears are 7-5 with one match left before playoffs

The White Bear Lake tennis team is 7-5 after splitting their last four matches. The Bears have one unbeaten player, Tate Johanning, a senior who is 8-0 at No. 4 singles. In their most recent match, the Bears lost to East Ridge 6-1. Bears’ coach Keith Lockwood noted that East Ridge's coach is Brandon Fitzpatrick, who was once one of his P.E. students at Parkview Elementary.
Roseville, MNpresspubs.com

Softball: Bears lose to Raptors in 10th; blank Roseville 12-0

White Bear Lake’s No. 5 ranked softball team lost a 10-inning game to East Ridge on Monday and got back in the win column against Roseville Area on Wednesday. East Ridge nipped the Bears 2-1 as Braylin Pantilla prevailed in a 10-inning pitchers duel over Madie Petersen of the Bears. Pantilla held the Bears to four hits and struck out 10. Petersen gave up seven hits and five walks, and struck out 12. Mik Stowe had two of the Bears’ four hits.