Mahtomedi Sports Briefs

White Bear Lake’s No. 5 ranked softball team lost a 10-inning game to East Ridge on Monday and got back in the win column against Roseville Area on Wednesday. East Ridge nipped the Bears 2-1 as Braylin Pantilla prevailed in a 10-inning pitchers duel over Madie Petersen of the Bears. Pantilla held the Bears to four hits and struck out 10. Petersen gave up seven hits and five walks, and struck out 12. Mik Stowe had two of the Bears’ four hits.