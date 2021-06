This school year, a staff and community member group formed to build peer-to-peer student relationships and community relationships at Mahtomedi Public Schools. One of the projects that the group has worked on is called Zephyr Buddies. The Buddies program is a mentoring program between secondary students (grades 6-12) and elementary students (grades K-5). Knowing that the COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for students, the Zephyrs Buddies program aims to help students make new friendships and connections during an unprecedented time.