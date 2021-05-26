Cancel
White Bear Lake, MN

White Bear Sports Briefs

 16 days ago

White Bear Lake placed second among five teams in a section true-team track meet Thursday behind Blaine. Jeff Odamtten led the Bears, placing first in long jump (21-0), second in 300 hurdles (41.24), fourth in the 200 dash (23.50) and fifth in the 100 (11.70). Bennett Gilson won triple jump (41-3) with Rogers second (40-11). The Bears won the 4x100 with Alex Vang, Jontay Vaulx, Seth Olson and Gavin Rogers (44.64) and the 4x800 with Zach Thomas, Sage Durdle, Nate Tobec and Alex Brown (8:38.88). Placing second were Ernest Mattson (800 run, 2:00.84), Luke Williams (3200 run, 9:49), and Arthur Perron (110 hurdles, 15.71). Placing third were Vaulx (200 dash, 23.48), Trevor Locke (1600 run, 4:29.85) and Imeleyo Stanton (discus, 123-5).

White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Boys track: Bears win home invitational

The Bears boys track won their White Bear Lake Invitational on Thursday with 128 points, followed by Mounds View 89, Forest Lake 80, Woodbury 38 and Cretin-Derham Hall 22. (Mounds View, perennial power, did not bring a full team.) The scoring format was combining each team’s three entrants in each event. Individually, first-place performances for the Bears were turned in by Gavin Rogers (long jump, 20-0), Bennett Gilson (triple jump, 41-9 3/4), Nick Svir (discus, 121-9), Luke Williams (1600 run, 4:33.54), Trevor Locke (3200 run, 9:40.16), and the 4x800 team of Sage Durdle, Alex Brown, Mike Hoffman, and Tony Perfetti (9:13). Placing second were Seth Olson (long jump, 19-5), AJ Perron (110 hurdles, 15.68), Jontay Vaulx (200 dash, 23.6), and Rogers (100 dash, 11.56, and triple jump, 41-5).
Roseville, MNpresspubs.com

Softball: Bears lose to Raptors in 10th; blank Roseville 12-0

White Bear Lake’s No. 5 ranked softball team lost a 10-inning game to East Ridge on Monday and got back in the win column against Roseville Area on Wednesday. East Ridge nipped the Bears 2-1 as Braylin Pantilla prevailed in a 10-inning pitchers duel over Madie Petersen of the Bears. Pantilla held the Bears to four hits and struck out 10. Petersen gave up seven hits and five walks, and struck out 12. Mik Stowe had two of the Bears’ four hits.