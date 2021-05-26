White Bear Sports Briefs

White Bear Lake placed second among five teams in a section true-team track meet Thursday behind Blaine. Jeff Odamtten led the Bears, placing first in long jump (21-0), second in 300 hurdles (41.24), fourth in the 200 dash (23.50) and fifth in the 100 (11.70). Bennett Gilson won triple jump (41-3) with Rogers second (40-11). The Bears won the 4x100 with Alex Vang, Jontay Vaulx, Seth Olson and Gavin Rogers (44.64) and the 4x800 with Zach Thomas, Sage Durdle, Nate Tobec and Alex Brown (8:38.88). Placing second were Ernest Mattson (800 run, 2:00.84), Luke Williams (3200 run, 9:49), and Arthur Perron (110 hurdles, 15.71). Placing third were Vaulx (200 dash, 23.48), Trevor Locke (1600 run, 4:29.85) and Imeleyo Stanton (discus, 123-5).