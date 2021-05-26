Mayo Clinic to close Elmwood clinic next year

Mayo Clinic Health System plans to close its Elmwood clinic, Mayo Clinic Health System–Red Cedar in Elmwood at 236 E. Springer Ave., on Jan. 1.

Mayo is closing the clinic due to low patient volumes, Mayo Clinic said in a news release this week.

Staff at the Elmwood clinic will be moved to nearby Mayo Clinic locations, the organization said. Patients can keep seeing their doctors at different nearby clinics.

The Elmwood clinic was closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic; it's currently open one day per week.

Mayo Clinic offers multiple options in its northwest Wisconsin region, including Telehealth and video appointments, patient online services, express care via the internet and a 24/7 nurse line, according to the press release.

The press release stated: "Mayo Clinic Health System continues to focus on finding the most viable solutions to serve rural communities over the long term."

"We remain committed to each patient who has entrusted us with their care," said Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System's Northwest Wisconsin region. "We look forward to working together with our community partners to build a sustainable model of rural health care that leverages the talent of our staff along with technology advances to meet patient expectations for convenient, accessible care ― all while maintaining the human touch that is so very important to all of us."