Why we celebrate Memorial Day?

mountaintimes.info
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMonday, May 31, is Memorial Day. It’s a day of remembrance for those who died in military service America, not to be confused with a day to remember all living veterans who served in the military, that’s Veterans Day or a day to honor all men and women currently in the military, that’s Armed Forces Day. Memorial Day is a federal holiday. A solemn holiday, though it is most often “celebrated” today as a three-day holiday for recreation and barbecues.

