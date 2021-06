Recently, Elgin student athletes were recognized for their on the field and in the classroom contributions to excellence. This year, students persevered through their education, and athletic contributions were indeed a challenge for the class of 2021. Recipients of the Gary Snowden Jr. Memorial Scholarship were Peter McFarlin and Emma Neidig. Recipients of the Garret Sumner Memorial Scholarship were Anaya Freeman, Kirsten Gonzales, Morgan Heine, Neidig, and John Rebolloso. Both of these scholarships were put in place as memorial scholarships in honor of the two young men whose names they bear. ...