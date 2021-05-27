Please Enable JavaScript

With the global population moving to a more remote office structure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was inevitable for cybercriminals to take advantage of the situation. Security researchers have noticed an overall uptick in various schemes, many of them successful, like phishing attacks in the past year or so. According to researchers at Proofpoint, it appears that criminals are utilizing cloud infrastructure from Microsoft and Google (Microsoft 365, Azure, OneDrive, SharePoint, G Suite, and Firebase storage) to commit various large-scale phishing attacks.