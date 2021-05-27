Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Opinion: A year after George Floyd’s death, I reflect on the wisdom of my father and grandfather

By Brandon Harrison
sandiegouniontribune.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison is an associate campus pastor at The Rock Church in Point Loma. He lives in Encanto. A year after George Floyd’s death, being Black in America hasn’t changed much. But his death did shed light on the complexity of the Black experience. I have had people reach out and apologize for racist comments they said to me in high school. I’ve had difficult conversations with people about my perspective and experience as a Black male who never would have asked more than surface-level questions had George Floyd’s death not been so public.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
San Diego, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Police Brutality#Minneapolis Police#Hope I#Racial Injustice#God#Public Opinion#Changed#The Rock Church#Union Tribune#Black And White#Democrat#Republican#Marines#The Ku Klux Klan#Black In America#Community Commentary#Racist Comments#Repetition#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
San Diego, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Here’s a symposium for those caring for chronically ill spouses

The Well Spouse Association, a national nonprofit organization that has several Southern California support groups, will hold a virtual Spousal Caregivers’ Symposium 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 22. The Well Spouse Association advocates for and addresses the needs of people caring for chronically ill and/or disabled spouses or partners, according to...