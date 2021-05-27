Opinion: A year after George Floyd’s death, I reflect on the wisdom of my father and grandfather

Harrison is an associate campus pastor at The Rock Church in Point Loma. He lives in Encanto. A year after George Floyd’s death, being Black in America hasn’t changed much. But his death did shed light on the complexity of the Black experience. I have had people reach out and apologize for racist comments they said to me in high school. I’ve had difficult conversations with people about my perspective and experience as a Black male who never would have asked more than surface-level questions had George Floyd’s death not been so public.