College Sports

Four Carlisle senior athletes commit to college programs

By Cara Cooper
Martinsville Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Carlisle School seniors committed in a ceremony Tuesday to continue their athletic careers at the college level. Carlisle athletic director Melinda Brightwell said all four seniors – Cali Martin, Jayson Fain, Isaiah Eggleston, and Ryan Holliday – received multiple college acceptances, and the school was happy to celebrate their accomplishments.

