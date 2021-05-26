Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, CO

LCPHA order still requires masks indoors

leadvilleherald
 16 days ago

Lake County Public Health Agency and the Board of County Commissioners have reviewed Lake County’s current COVID-19 status and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. The public health agency will issue an amended public health order to align with the State of Colorado Executive Order D 2021 103 on Tuesday, June 1. Until then, masks are required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals for indoors settings, as well as outdoors if six feet cannot be maintained.

www.leadvilleherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, CO
Government
County
Lake County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indoor Spaces#Public Spaces#Older Adults#Disease Control#Lcpha#Johnson Johnson#Masks#Indoors Settings#Outdoors#Face Coverings#Fully Vaccinated People#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Operators#Proof#Unvaccinated People#Vaccine Scheduling#Best Practice#State Law#Managers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related