LCPHA order still requires masks indoors

Lake County Public Health Agency and the Board of County Commissioners have reviewed Lake County’s current COVID-19 status and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. The public health agency will issue an amended public health order to align with the State of Colorado Executive Order D 2021 103 on Tuesday, June 1. Until then, masks are required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals for indoors settings, as well as outdoors if six feet cannot be maintained.