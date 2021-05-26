Cancel
Leadville, CO

Community Calendar

leadvilleherald
 15 days ago

To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com. 10 a.m. — Smartphone help at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. This class is taught by the Lake County IT Department and is limited to six participants. RSVP at 719-486-1774.

Lake County, CO

Recreation will offer ballet, modern dance

Summer is right around the corner and the Lake County Recreation Department has a variety of activities to keep all ages busy. Wee Sports will begin on Sunday, June 6. Join us for this fun program designed to get youth ages 3-5 learning about sport skills. The program will teach participants basic skills focusing on soccer, basketball, t-ball, floor hockey and other group games. Parents are required to stay and play to help facilitate all class activities. The cost of the program is $20 and the registration deadline is June 2.
Leadville, CO

Correction

In the Herald’s Best Of Leadville & Twin Lakes publication, the newspaper neglected to list Spirits in the Shaft as a winner for the best local event category. Spirits in the Shaft, which is hosted by the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, tied with Leadville Boom Days and Leadville Skijoring for best local event.
Leadville, CO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SHORT-TERM RENTAL(S) Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held June 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. before a meeting of the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit for Debra Bellas-Dow and Marvin Brown at 625 East 11th Street, legally described as: LOT 2A, BLOCK 60, NORTH LEADVILLE ADDITION. In accordance with the new short-term rental codes, Debra Bellas-Dow and Marvin Brown must seek a conditional use permit for seeking more than 3 short-term licenses on one parcel. The proposed Conditional Use will be considered by the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission at a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on June 9, 2021. It will then be considered by the Leadville City Council for a final approval on June 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Zoning of property is R2 (Traditional Residential). The public hearing will be held via Zoom meeting or at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by the Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on June 3, 2021.
Leadville, CO

Livingston-Garrett remembers the Kents’ contributions

I was grateful to see John Scott’s letter printed in the March 25 Herald about “not guilty until convicted.” I hated to see that charges were filed on the Kents, but will wait until the trials conclude to believe what really happened. As humans, we are so quick to judge without removing the “log from our own eyes.”