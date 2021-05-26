Community Calendar

SHORT-TERM RENTAL(S) Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held June 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. before a meeting of the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit for Debra Bellas-Dow and Marvin Brown at 625 East 11th Street, legally described as: LOT 2A, BLOCK 60, NORTH LEADVILLE ADDITION. In accordance with the new short-term rental codes, Debra Bellas-Dow and Marvin Brown must seek a conditional use permit for seeking more than 3 short-term licenses on one parcel. The proposed Conditional Use will be considered by the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission at a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on June 9, 2021. It will then be considered by the Leadville City Council for a final approval on June 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Zoning of property is R2 (Traditional Residential). The public hearing will be held via Zoom meeting or at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by the Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on June 3, 2021.